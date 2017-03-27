Police officer in Oklahoma dies after shootout

Breaking News

By Joe Sutton and Joe Sterling, CNN

Updated 11:03 AM ET, Mon March 27, 2017

(CNN)A Tecumseh, Oklahoma police officer died on Monday after he was wounded in a shootout overnight, police said.

He has been identified as Officer Justin Terney, 22.
The officer made a traffic stop late Sunday when a man ran from the officer, Tecumseh Assistant Police Chief J.R. Kidney told CNN.
The officer used a Taser on the suspect but he was able to scramble into a wooded area. The officer and the suspect later traded fire, Kidney said.
    The officer and suspect were transported to Oklahoma University Trauma Center in Oklahoma City.

