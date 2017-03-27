NYPD cop who killed unarmed teen quits before he's fired

Story highlights Ramarley Graham was fatally shot in 2012

Federal prosecutors closed their investigation in March 2016, saying there was insufficient evidence for a criminal civil rights case against Haste for the shooting.

(CNN) A New York police officer who fatally shot unarmed teen Ramarley Graham during a 2012 chase, resigned Sunday after an internal disciplinary trial on Friday.

According to an NYPD statement, police officer Richard Haste quit after the NYPD trial commissioner "found him guilty on all counts and recommended his employment be terminated."

NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill has "fully concurred with the findings and recommendations of the Trial Commissioner," the statement reads.

Graham, who was black, was fatally shot in the bathroom of his home by Haste after Graham ran to his home with officers in pursuit, prosecutors said. Graham's family said he was shot as his grandmother and his 6-year-old brother looked on.

