Kansas bar shooting hero gets $100,000 reward

One Indian man was killed, another injured

(CNN) A Kansas man shot while intervening in an attack that killed one Indian man and wounded another has received a big "thank you," and $100,000, for his efforts.

Ian Grillot was shot in the hand and the chest last month as he tried to stop a gunman who had just shot the two Indian tech workers in Olathe, Kansas.

An Indian charity group in Houston said it raised the money to help Grillot buy a house in his Kansas hometown.

The suspect in the February 22 shooting reportedly shouted "Get out of my country" moments before he opened fire.

Ian Grillot was hospitalized after the shooting.

