Man charged with murder as terrorism in deadly NYC stabbing

(CNN) A 28-year-old man who said he came to New York to kill black people faces terrorism- and hate crime-related murder charges in the fatal stabbing death of Timothy Caughman, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced Monday.

James Harris Jackson told police he was targeting black men and said he viewed stabbing Caughman as a "practice" run for more killings in Times Square, according to a criminal complaint.

"James Jackson prowled the streets of New York for three days in search of a black person to assassinate in order to launch a campaign of terrorism against our Manhattan community and the values we celebrate," Vance said in a statement.

Vance said that Jackson chose Caughman at random and stabbed him repeatedly and publicly solely on the basis of his skin color.

Jackson was charged with murder as an act of terrorism in the first and second degrees, murder in the second degree as a hate crime, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Jackson's attorney declined to comment.

