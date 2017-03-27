(CNN)Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
1. Mosul
It's the sort of thing that breaks your heart every time it happens -- innocent civilians killed by the tools of war. Dozens of people died after a US-led airstrike hit an ISIS truck filled with explosives in Mosul. The explosion destroyed some nearby houses where people were hiding. At least 61 bodies have been pulled from the rubble, but it's not clear how many are civilians and how many are ISIS fighters. The coalition acknowledges hitting the truck; the US military is investigating.
2. Healthcare
So what happens now, after the GOP did a giant face-plant in its quest to repeal Obamacare? First up, the blame game. And President Trump spread it around to everybody: Democrats, members of the GOP Freedom Caucus. But not to House Speaker Paul Ryan, and that's important because the relationship between Trump and Ryan will need to be strong if the President has any chance of passing the next item on his list -- tax reform.
One member of the Freedom Caucus is already jumping ship from the group after its part in this debacle. There are lots of theories about why the GOP dropped the ball (like Trump getting tripped up on the details) but this one may be the wackiest -- testosterone.
3. Ohio shooting
The hunt is on in Cincinnati for the people who opened fire inside the Cameo Night Club over the weekend, killing one person and injuring 15. Police don't think this was an act of terrorism but instead related to a dispute. Witnesses said it was pure chaos inside when the shooting started, with fleeing partiers stepping over injured people on the bloody floor. And everyone wants to know how in the heck were people able to sneak guns into the nightclub when four off-duty cops were handling security outside.
4. London terror attack
Did ISIS have a direct hand in last week's attack in London? There's no evidence of that at this point. Suspect Khalid Masood was on WhatsApp mere minutes before the attack, and ISIS has often used the encrypted messaging app to direct attacks. But there's no proof Masood was talking to ISIS. As for now, investigators think Masood was inspired by, instead of being directed by, the terror group. Four people were killed in the attack.
5. South Korea
Park Geun-hye's bad month just got worse. Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for the ousted South Korean president. They say she took bribes and leaked confidential information. A judge will consider the warrant request later this week. Park was tossed out of office a few weeks ago. She's accused of corruption and cronyism.
BREAKFAST BROWSE
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
Booking a date
Diss a U.S. senator's town on Twitter, get a dinner date. That's just how Mindy Kaling rolls.
Bracket buster
A factory worker got a lot more than bragging rights when he got the first 29 games right on his NCAA tourney bracket. He won $100,000! Ka-ching!
The shape of things to come
First, Dubai planned a spinning, shape-shifting skyscraper. Manhattan's not putting up with that. Say hello to the world's first U-shaped tower.
Yoga pants strike again
United Airlines didn't let "girls in leggings" on a flight, so Twitter pretty much declared war on the airline and its dress code policy.
In other words, I miss you
"I still keep your shampoo in my shower." Wait, what? Those song lyrics are probably TMI, but that's how John Mayer still feels about ex-boo Katy Perry.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Yeah, hi, it's ... the schmuck that landed on the taxiway"
Actor (and pilot) Harrison Ford to air traffic controllers, after he mistakenly landed his small plane on a taxiway at a California airport.
NUMBER OF THE DAY
4
College basketball's Final Four is set -- North Carolina, Oregon, Gonzaga and South Carolina
AND FINALLY ...
The voice
Stephen Hawking's text-to-speech device has had the same voice for 30 years. Now he auditions celebs like Liam Neeson, Anna Kendrick and Gordon Ramsey in search of a new one.