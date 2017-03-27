(CNN) Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

1. Mosul

2. Healthcare

Republicans calling for unity with Democrats

Republicans calling for unity with Democrats

Republicans calling for unity with Democrats

3. Ohio shooting

The hunt is on in Cincinnati for the people who opened fire inside the Cameo Night Club over the weekend, killing one person and injuring 15. Police don't think this was an act of terrorism but instead related to a dispute. Witnesses said it was pure chaos inside when the shooting started, with fleeing partiers stepping over injured people on the bloody floor . And everyone wants to know how in the heck were people able to sneak guns into the nightclub when four off-duty cops were handling security outside.

4. London terror attack

Did ISIS have a direct hand in last week's attack in London? There's no evidence of that at this point. Suspect Khalid Masood was on WhatsApp mere minutes before the attack, and ISIS has often used the encrypted messaging app to direct attacks. But there's no proof Masood was talking to ISIS. As for now, investigators think Masood was inspired by, instead of being directed by , the terror group. Four people were killed in the attack.

5. South Korea

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Booking a date

Bracket buster

A factory worker got a lot more than bragging rights when he got the first 29 games right on his NCAA tourney bracket. He won $100,000 ! Ka-ching!

The shape of things to come

Yoga pants strike again

United Airlines didn't let " girls in leggings " on a flight, so Twitter pretty much declared war on the airline and its dress code policy.

In other words, I miss you

"I still keep your shampoo in my shower." Wait, what? Those song lyrics are probably TMI, but that's how John Mayer still feels about ex-boo Katy Perry.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Yeah, hi, it's ... the schmuck that landed on the taxiway"

NUMBER OF THE DAY

4

AND FINALLY ...

The voice

Stephen Hawking's text-to-speech device has had the same voice for 30 years. Now he auditions celebs like Liam Neeson, Anna Kendrick and Gordon Ramsey in search of a new one.