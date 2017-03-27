Bible and rocks thrown through doors of Colorado mosque

Story highlights Mosque's officials said footage also shows a man throwing rocks into the prayer area

CAIR urges authorities to investigate incident as a possible hate crime

(CNN) Colorado police are investigating vandalism at a mosque after a person was seen on surveillance video throwing rocks and a Bible through the building's glass doors and prayer area on Sunday.

"The responding officer confirmed there was damage to the building and it had been vandalized around 4 a.m.MT (6 a.m.ET)," Fort Collins police spokesman Dustin Weir told CNN.

Officials with the Islamic Center of Fort Collins said the footage shows a man throwing several large rocks and the Bible into the mosque.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, urged authorities to investigate the incident as a possible hate crime.

"Because of the use of a Bible in the vandalism, we would urge state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate the possibility of a bias motive for this attack on a house of worship," said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper.

