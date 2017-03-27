'Orange goo' is used in armor for soldiers and football players

(CNN) Could this slimy, brightly colored orange goo be a real-life version of the "Flubber" from the 1997 film starring Robin Williams?

Not quite... But while it may look like it's made for children, in reality it is revolutionizing the way soldiers are protected, and could radically reduce the number of head trauma injuries in football.

"Flubber" featured Robin Williams as a quirky professor who discovers a green, rubbery substance.

It's a gel developed by UK-company D3O that acts as both a liquid and a solid. When handled slowly the goo is soft and flexible but the moment it receives an impact, it hardens. It's all thanks to the gel's shock-absorbing properties.

"If I wrap it around my fingers, it's very soft," Felicity Boyce, a material developer at D3O, told CNN, "but if you hit it with great force, it behaves more like a solid that's absorbing the shock and none of that impact goes through my hand."

With careful blending, the team has been able to use the patented gel in helmets, mobile phone cases, gloves and most notably, armor for football players and those in the military.

