What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after defeating the Florida Gators 77-70 on Sunday, March 26. They advanced to the Final Four and face off against Gonzaga on April 1.
Tyler Moy of the Harvard Crimson celebrates his second goal against the Providence College Friars during the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey East Regional Championship semifinal on Friday, March 24, in Providence, Rhode Island. The Crimson won 3-0.
USA players raise the championship trophy following their 8-0 victory against Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday, March 22.
English gymnast Lana Chilton competes in the vault during the British Gymnastics Championships on Saturday, March 25, in Liverpool.
Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber, of Germany, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 26. Nadal lost the first set.
Lithuania's Linas Klimavicius is kicked in the face by England's Dele Alli during the World Cup Group F qualifying soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, March 26.
Riders compete during the 97th Volta Catalunya race in Barcelona on Sunday, March 26.
Texas Rangers' James Loney is hit by the ball while diving back to second base as Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons leaps out of the way during a spring training game, on Wednesday, March 22.
Quinnipiac forward Sarah Shewan and South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan compete for the ball during a regional semifinal game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 25. South Carolina thumped Quinnipiac 100-58.
Ferrari German driver Sebastian Vettel sprays champagne at trackside engineering team member Luigi Fraboni as he celebrates his victory with runner-up Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton, back left, and third-place Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas at the end of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday, March 26.
New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider checks New York Islanders defender Travis Hamonic into the boards at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 22.
Louisville guard Asia Durr saves a ball from going out of bounds during the first half of a regional semifinal of the women's NCAA Tournament, on Friday, March 24, in Oklahoma City. Louisville fell to Baylor 97-63 in the Sweet 16 round.
Anders Fannemel of Norway competes during the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Flying Hill Team Event in Slovenia on Saturday, March 25.
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Aneury Tavarez dodges a pitch while at bat against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, March 21, in Sarasota, Florida.
Callum French of British Lionhearts takes a hit from Michael Magnesi of Italia Thunder during the World Series of Boxing at York Hall on Thursday, March 23, in London.
Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams celebrates after dunking against Xavier during the second half of an NCAA Tournament regional final game on Saturday, March 25. The team advanced to their first Final Four.
People take part in a Mud Day race, a roughly 8-mile obstacle course in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday, March 24.
New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro throws to first base as he leaps over Philadelphia Phillies' Cesar Hernandez in the first inning of a spring training game on Wednesday, March 22.
Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott braces as a puck sails overhead during the second period of an NHL game against the St. Louis Blues, on Saturday, March 25.
Mike Smith riding Arrogate celebrates winning the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, March 25, in Dubai.
Eddie Butler of the Chicago Cubs pitches against Eugenio Suarez of the Cincinnati Reds during an exhibition game on Saturday, March 26, in Las Vegas.
Mississippi State's Morgan William, right, celebrates with teammate Breanna Richardson after beating Baylor during a regional final of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 26, in Oklahoma City. Mississippi State won 94-85.
Japanese sumo wrestler Kisenosato is is thrown out of the ring by Harumafuji of Mongolia at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka, Japan, on Friday, March 24.
Fans cheer as Dustin Johnson walks on the 14th hole of his match during the semifinals of the World Golf Championships at the Austin Country Club on Sunday, March 26, in Austin, Texas.
Stade Francais lock Gerhard Mostert, center, vies with RC Toulon's Duane Vermeulen during their French Top 14 rugby union match on Sunday, March 26, in Paris.
American golfer J.B. Holmes hands his club to his caddie on the third hole during round three of the World Golf Championships at Austin Country Club on Friday, March 24.
Xavier players Quentin Goodin, left, and Sean O'Mara, far right, celebrate after beating Arizona during an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal game Thursday, March 23. Gonzaga defeated Xavier on Saturday, March 25.
Fans reach over the wall for baseballs rolled to them by Atlanta Braves coaches before a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, March 21, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
