Breaking News

What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos

Updated 8:35 PM ET, Mon March 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after defeating the Florida Gators 77-70 on Sunday, March 26. They advanced to the Final Four and face off against Gonzaga on April 1.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after defeating the Florida Gators 77-70 on Sunday, March 26. They advanced to the Final Four and face off against Gonzaga on April 1.
Hide Caption
1 of 32
Tyler Moy of the Harvard Crimson celebrates his second goal against the Providence College Friars during the NCAA Division I men&#39;s ice hockey East Regional Championship semifinal on Friday, March 24, in Providence, Rhode Island. The Crimson won 3-0.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Tyler Moy of the Harvard Crimson celebrates his second goal against the Providence College Friars during the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey East Regional Championship semifinal on Friday, March 24, in Providence, Rhode Island. The Crimson won 3-0.
Hide Caption
2 of 32
USA players raise the championship trophy following their 8-0 victory against Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday, March 22.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
USA players raise the championship trophy following their 8-0 victory against Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday, March 22.
Hide Caption
3 of 32
English gymnast Lana Chilton competes in the vault during the British Gymnastics Championships on Saturday, March 25, in Liverpool.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
English gymnast Lana Chilton competes in the vault during the British Gymnastics Championships on Saturday, March 25, in Liverpool.
Hide Caption
4 of 32
Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber, of Germany, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 26. Nadal lost the first set.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber, of Germany, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 26. Nadal lost the first set.
Hide Caption
5 of 32
Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaac Humphries competes for a rebound against North Carolina during an NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 26. North Carolina went on to &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2700142-unc-and-kentucky-go-back-and-forth-in-wild-finish&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;defeat Kentucky 75-73&lt;/a&gt; and advance to the Final Four.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaac Humphries competes for a rebound against North Carolina during an NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 26. North Carolina went on to defeat Kentucky 75-73 and advance to the Final Four.
Hide Caption
6 of 32
Lithuania&#39;s Linas Klimavicius is kicked in the face by England&#39;s Dele Alli during the World Cup Group F qualifying soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, March 26.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Lithuania's Linas Klimavicius is kicked in the face by England's Dele Alli during the World Cup Group F qualifying soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, March 26.
Hide Caption
7 of 32
Riders compete during the 97th Volta Catalunya race in Barcelona on Sunday, March 26.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Riders compete during the 97th Volta Catalunya race in Barcelona on Sunday, March 26.
Hide Caption
8 of 32
Texas Rangers&#39; James Loney is hit by the ball while diving back to second base as Los Angeles Angels&#39; Andrelton Simmons leaps out of the way during a spring training game, on Wednesday, March 22.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Texas Rangers' James Loney is hit by the ball while diving back to second base as Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons leaps out of the way during a spring training game, on Wednesday, March 22.
Hide Caption
9 of 32
Quinnipiac forward Sarah Shewan and South Carolina&#39;s Mikiah Herbert Harrigan compete for the ball during a regional semifinal game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 25. South Carolina thumped Quinnipiac 100-58.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Quinnipiac forward Sarah Shewan and South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan compete for the ball during a regional semifinal game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 25. South Carolina thumped Quinnipiac 100-58.
Hide Caption
10 of 32
Ferrari German driver Sebastian Vettel sprays champagne at trackside engineering team member Luigi Fraboni as he celebrates his victory with runner-up Mercedes&#39; British driver Lewis Hamilton, back left, and third-place Mercedes&#39; Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas at the end of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday, March 26.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Ferrari German driver Sebastian Vettel sprays champagne at trackside engineering team member Luigi Fraboni as he celebrates his victory with runner-up Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton, back left, and third-place Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas at the end of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday, March 26.
Hide Caption
11 of 32
Jordan Bell of the Oregon Ducks &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2699727-oregons-jordan-bell-throws-down-alley-oop-against-michigan&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dunks the ball&lt;/a&gt; against the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Tournament&#39;s Midwest regional on Saturday, March 25. Oregon defeated Kansas 74-60.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Jordan Bell of the Oregon Ducks dunks the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Tournament's Midwest regional on Saturday, March 25. Oregon defeated Kansas 74-60.
Hide Caption
12 of 32
New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider checks New York Islanders defender Travis Hamonic into the boards at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 22.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider checks New York Islanders defender Travis Hamonic into the boards at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 22.
Hide Caption
13 of 32
Louisville guard Asia Durr saves a ball from going out of bounds during the first half of a regional semifinal of the women&#39;s NCAA Tournament, on Friday, March 24, in Oklahoma City. Louisville fell to Baylor 97-63 in the Sweet 16 round.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Louisville guard Asia Durr saves a ball from going out of bounds during the first half of a regional semifinal of the women's NCAA Tournament, on Friday, March 24, in Oklahoma City. Louisville fell to Baylor 97-63 in the Sweet 16 round.
Hide Caption
14 of 32
Anders Fannemel of Norway competes during the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Flying Hill Team Event in Slovenia on Saturday, March 25.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Anders Fannemel of Norway competes during the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Flying Hill Team Event in Slovenia on Saturday, March 25.
Hide Caption
15 of 32
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Aneury Tavarez dodges a pitch while at bat against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, March 21, in Sarasota, Florida.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Aneury Tavarez dodges a pitch while at bat against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, March 21, in Sarasota, Florida.
Hide Caption
16 of 32
Callum French of British Lionhearts takes a hit from Michael Magnesi of Italia Thunder during the World Series of Boxing at York Hall on Thursday, March 23, in London.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Callum French of British Lionhearts takes a hit from Michael Magnesi of Italia Thunder during the World Series of Boxing at York Hall on Thursday, March 23, in London.
Hide Caption
17 of 32
Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams celebrates after dunking against Xavier during the second half of an NCAA Tournament regional final game on Saturday, March 25. The team advanced to their first Final Four.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams celebrates after dunking against Xavier during the second half of an NCAA Tournament regional final game on Saturday, March 25. The team advanced to their first Final Four.
Hide Caption
18 of 32
People take part in a Mud Day race, a roughly 8-mile obstacle course in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday, March 24.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
People take part in a Mud Day race, a roughly 8-mile obstacle course in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday, March 24.
Hide Caption
19 of 32
New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro throws to first base as he leaps over Philadelphia Phillies&#39; Cesar Hernandez in the first inning of a spring training game on Wednesday, March 22.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro throws to first base as he leaps over Philadelphia Phillies' Cesar Hernandez in the first inning of a spring training game on Wednesday, March 22.
Hide Caption
20 of 32
Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott braces as a puck sails overhead during the second period of an NHL game against the St. Louis Blues, on Saturday, March 25.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott braces as a puck sails overhead during the second period of an NHL game against the St. Louis Blues, on Saturday, March 25.
Hide Caption
21 of 32
Mike Smith riding Arrogate celebrates winning the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, March 25, in Dubai.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Mike Smith riding Arrogate celebrates winning the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, March 25, in Dubai.
Hide Caption
22 of 32
Florida guard Chris Chiozza, No. 11, puts up a last-second three-point shot to &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2699941-florida-takes-the-win-vs-wisconsin-with&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;score the game-winning points&lt;/a&gt; against Wisconsin in overtime of an NCAA East Regional semifinal game, Saturday, March 25. Florida won 84-83.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Florida guard Chris Chiozza, No. 11, puts up a last-second three-point shot to score the game-winning points against Wisconsin in overtime of an NCAA East Regional semifinal game, Saturday, March 25. Florida won 84-83.
Hide Caption
23 of 32
Eddie Butler of the Chicago Cubs pitches against Eugenio Suarez of the Cincinnati Reds during an exhibition game on Saturday, March 26, in Las Vegas.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Eddie Butler of the Chicago Cubs pitches against Eugenio Suarez of the Cincinnati Reds during an exhibition game on Saturday, March 26, in Las Vegas.
Hide Caption
24 of 32
Mississippi State&#39;s Morgan William, right, celebrates with teammate Breanna Richardson after beating Baylor during a regional final of the women&#39;s NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 26, in Oklahoma City. Mississippi State won 94-85.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Mississippi State's Morgan William, right, celebrates with teammate Breanna Richardson after beating Baylor during a regional final of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 26, in Oklahoma City. Mississippi State won 94-85.
Hide Caption
25 of 32
Japanese sumo wrestler Kisenosato is is thrown out of the ring by Harumafuji of Mongolia at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka, Japan, on Friday, March 24.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Japanese sumo wrestler Kisenosato is is thrown out of the ring by Harumafuji of Mongolia at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka, Japan, on Friday, March 24.
Hide Caption
26 of 32
Fans cheer as Dustin Johnson walks on the 14th hole of his match during the semifinals of the World Golf Championships at the Austin Country Club on Sunday, March 26, in Austin, Texas.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Fans cheer as Dustin Johnson walks on the 14th hole of his match during the semifinals of the World Golf Championships at the Austin Country Club on Sunday, March 26, in Austin, Texas.
Hide Caption
27 of 32
Stade Francais lock Gerhard Mostert, center, vies with RC Toulon&#39;s Duane Vermeulen during their French Top 14 rugby union match on Sunday, March 26, in Paris.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Stade Francais lock Gerhard Mostert, center, vies with RC Toulon's Duane Vermeulen during their French Top 14 rugby union match on Sunday, March 26, in Paris.
Hide Caption
28 of 32
American golfer J.B. Holmes hands his club to his caddie on the third hole during round three of the World Golf Championships at Austin Country Club on Friday, March 24.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
American golfer J.B. Holmes hands his club to his caddie on the third hole during round three of the World Golf Championships at Austin Country Club on Friday, March 24.
Hide Caption
29 of 32
Xavier players Quentin Goodin, left, and Sean O&#39;Mara, far right, celebrate after beating Arizona during an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal game Thursday, March 23. Gonzaga defeated Xavier on Saturday, March 25.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Xavier players Quentin Goodin, left, and Sean O'Mara, far right, celebrate after beating Arizona during an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal game Thursday, March 23. Gonzaga defeated Xavier on Saturday, March 25.
Hide Caption
30 of 32
Fans reach over the wall for baseballs rolled to them by Atlanta Braves coaches before a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, March 21, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Fans reach over the wall for baseballs rolled to them by Atlanta Braves coaches before a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, March 21, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Hide Caption
31 of 32
Tiarna Mason of New South Wales lies on the track after competing in the women&#39;s 200m under 20s final at the 2017 Australian Athletics Championships on Monday, March 27, in Sydney. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/20/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-0321/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 24 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Tiarna Mason of New South Wales lies on the track after competing in the women's 200m under 20s final at the 2017 Australian Athletics Championships on Monday, March 27, in Sydney. See 24 amazing sports photos from last week
Hide Caption
32 of 32
what a shot 032802 what a shot 0328 RESTRICTED03 what a shot 0328 RESTRICTED04 what a shot RESTRICTED05 what a shot 032806 what a shot 032807 what a shot 032808 what a shot 032809 what a shot 032810 what a shot 032811 what a shot 032812 what a shot 032813 what a shot 0328 RESTRICTED14 what a shot 032815 what a shot 032816 what a shot 0328 RESTRICTED17 what a shot 032818 what a shot 032819 what a shot 032820 what a shot 032821 what a shot 032822 what a shot 032823 what a shot 032824 what a shot 032825 what a shot 032826 what a shot 032827 what a shot 032828 what a shot 032829 what a shot 0328 RESTRICTED30 what a shot 032831 what a shot 032832 what a shot 0328
Take a look at 32 amazing sports photos from March 21 through March 27.