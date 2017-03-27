Sheikh Mohammed: Dubai World Cup will be 'No. 1' again

Story highlights Emir vows to regain "richest race" crown

"We have a vision and we dream," he says

Dubai second behind $12M Florida race

Dubai (CNN) Over 20 years ago, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum dreamed of bringing the world's best thoroughbreds to Dubai.

His vision became reality in 1996 when he created the Dubai World Cup, held annually at the Meydan Racecourse.

In Arabic, "Meydan" suggests a place to congregate and compete; since 2010, the course's mile-long grandstand has accommodated over 60,000 people, and is considered the world's longest single structure.

The $10 million race had also been the world's richest, until it was usurped this year by the Pegasus World Cup. The new Florida event broke all records in January, offering a $12 million prize purse and $7 million for the winner, Arrogate.

But Sheikh Mohammed, vice-president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, is not one to be upstaged.