Trump's Air Force pick moves toward confirmation

Trump's first Army and Navy secretary picks withdrew over financial issues

Washington (CNN) The third time seems to be the charm for President Donald Trump's military service nominees.

After Trump's picks for Army and Navy secretary both withdrew amid problems with their financial vetting, Air Force secretary nominee Heather Wilson is moving forward with her confirmation.

The Senate Armed Services Committee has scheduled a hearing for the former New Mexico congresswoman on Thursday, after Wilson submitted her financial paperwork to the Office of Government Ethics.

In her ethics agreement , Wilson pledged to divest from more than a dozen stocks of defense contractors, including Raytheon, Honeywell, Comcast and Verizon. She also said she would resign her as university president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and from the boards of Raven Industries and Peabody Energy.

Wilson's hearing will be the first for a Pentagon nominee in the Trump administration since James Mattis was confirmed as defense secretary in January.

