Travel ban lawsuit could speed toward more sweeping full bench review

The Justice Department appealed the Maryland ruling last week

Washington (CNN) The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals is mulling over whether the full court -- as opposed to only three judges -- should hear a challenge to a federal district court's decision to halt a core provision of President Donald Trump's revised travel ban nearly two weeks ago.

US District Court Judge Theodore Chuang imposed a nationwide halt to the portion of the President's executive order that tried to bar foreign nationals from six majority-Muslim nations from entering the country for 90 days. The Justice Department formally appealed Chuang's decision on Friday, calling it "extraordinary."

Normally, such an appeal from a trial court's decision would be heard by a randomly assigned panel of three judges on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears cases from Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Yet, on Monday the appeals court issued an order asking both sides whether the case should be heard by the full court -- otherwise known as "en banc" review -- in the first instance and skip the three-judge panel.

