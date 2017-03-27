Donald Trump's birth home just sold again; Here are 5 presidential birth sites you can visit

(CNN) Less than 100 days into Donald Trump's presidency, his boyhood home in Queens, New York has sold for a whopping $2.14 million, according to multiple news reports. The buyer, who remains anonymous, took ownership to the house under the name Trump Birth House LLC, according to Politico.

The house sold for a premium in the neighborhood -- likely because of its attachment to Trump.

The birth houses and childhood homes of former presidents are popular with history junkies and tourists alike. Here are some popular birthplaces and childhood homes of past presidents:

George Washington's birthplace in Colonial Beach, Virginia

The first US President was born in the Northern Virginia town of Colonial Beach. While the house he was born in was destroyed by fire in 1799, there are several Colonial revival structures that mark the birthplace of George Washington

The birth site of President George Washington in Colonial Beach, Virginia.