North Korea conducts another missile engine test, US officials say

Story highlights Two US defense officials say it's the third such test in recent weeks using similar technology

US Marines deployed F-35Bs to South Korea for the first time as part of an exercise Friday

(CNN) Two US defense officials told CNN Monday that North Korea conducted another ballistic missile engine test Friday.

The officials said the latest engine trial is the third such test in recent weeks using similar technology.

One official said that the initial assessment indicates that the engine technology could possibly be used in an eventual intercontinental ballistic missile.

It was not clear whether the engine would require some adjustment to be used in an ICBM, if it can indeed be used that way at all.

Possession of an intercontinental ballistic missile could allow North Korea to threaten the continental United States. ICBM technology is considered difficult to develop, with advanced rocket design being a necessary step.

