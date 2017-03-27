Melania Trump hires communications director

Story highlights Stephanie Grisham will serve as Melania Trump's communications director

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump is tapping a key member of the White House communications staff for her East Wing team -- deputy press secretary Stephanie Grisham will serve as the first lady's communications director, the White House announced Monday.

Grisham was the director of traveling press during President Donald Trump's campaign, responsible for securing and running the campaign's press plane, which traveled independently in a separate plane from the candidate. She was one of the early members of the campaign's press operation, working Trump events around the country during the beginning stages of the campaign before leaving her job in Arizona to join Trump's team full-time. She was known fondly by reporters on the campaign trail for her no-nonsense approach to working with the press.

"Stephanie is a wonderful addition to the team," the first lady said in a statement. "She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the job, and will be an incredible asset to my office as we build out our agenda, preserve our country's rich traditions and serve the American people."

She was the former press secretary of the Arizona House of Representatives, and, per the White House, brings 10 years of experience in communications, media relations and press logistics, per the White House.

Grisham said she was "honored" by the new opportunity, noting that she will help promote Trump's initiatives as first lady.

