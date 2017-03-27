Story highlights Lawmakers want to question Kushner about meeting with Russian banker and ambassador

Russian banker who met with Kushner has deep ties to the Russian government

(CNN) The Russian banker who met with Jared Kushner in December has ties to the Russian government and was appointed to his job by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting between Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and one of his closest advisers, and the chairman of a state-run Russian bank will likely be scrutinized by congressional investigators probing links between Trump associates and the Russian government.

Kushner met with Sergey Gorkov, the chairman VneshEconomBank, or VEB, in December 2016. The meeting raises additional questions because VEB has been under US sanctions for three years, and because Kushner has been trying to attract financing for a building project of his in Manhattan.

The White House said Kushner was acting as a Trump adviser -- not as a private developer -- when he met with Gorkov.

Sergei Gorkov's bank has been under US sanctions for three years.

"He was a conduit and to -- to leaders and that's until we had a State Department, a functioning place for people to go," White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday.

