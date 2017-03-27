WikiLeaks denies Roger Stone's claim of backchannel to the group

Story highlights In an email exchange with CNN's KFile, a representative for the group denied that Stone had any backchannel to the group.

WikiLeaks accused the political operative of making the claims to raise his public profile.

(CNN) WikiLeaks is publicly distancing itself from longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone, who for months during the 2016 campaign claimed to have a backchannel communication with the group's founder, Julian Assange.

In an email exchange with CNN's KFile, a representative for the group denied that Stone had any such backchannel, and accused the political operative of making the claims to raise his public profile.

"No communications, no channel," the representative, who did not identify him or herself wrote in an email from an address associated with the group. "Stone is playing slovenly Democrat-aligned journalists like a fiddle, brilliantly inserting himself, as is his habit to raise his profile and market his books.

"He is entirely delighted with inviting scrutiny because of course, he is no-one who knows nothing about anything and was pushed out of the Trump team a long time ago for just this type of opportunism," the representative added.

WikiLeaks has also taken to Twitter, where they have repeatedly denied any contact with Stone.

