Former HUD secretary: You can't just dump ideology into policymaking

Chicago (CNN) President Donald Trump's travel ban was a bad idea that reflected his administration's flawed approach to policymaking, says a former Obama Cabinet secretary.

"You cannot just take an ideology and then dump that into policy implementation. You have to be able to operationalize policy," Julián Castro, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Castro offered his observations in a conversation last month, before the president's second attempt at a travel ban was held up in federal court and Friday's stunning collapse of the Republican health care pla n.

While acknowledging that Trump's core supporters likely approve of the travel ban as a promise kept, Castro said he believes "the larger impression that folks are getting is one of an incompetent administration."

During the hour-long conversation, Castro also discussed the critical impact many HUD programs have in rural and urban communities across America, despite the constraints of a limited budget.

