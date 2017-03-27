Sessions: Trump administration ready to take back money given to sanctuary cities

Story highlights Sessions threatened to pull monies on Monday

Mayors of the cities have remained defiant

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions outlined Monday how the Trump administration will use federal funds to crack down on "sanctuary cities" and states that choose not to comply with federal immigration laws, as it has threatened to do since January.

Cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and others have long declined to enforce federal immigration laws aggressively, setting up a conflict with the hardline stance of the new administration, led by President Donald Trump and Sessions.

On Monday, Sessions reiterated that cities and states hoping to receive federal funds or grants must comply with the law that outlines how a state or locality may not restrict a government entity sending citizenship or immigrant status to the Immigration and Naturalization Service, though he did not specify which cities or which funds the department may claw back as it has threatened.

"The Department of Justice will require the jurisdiction seeking or applying for DOJ grants to certify compliance with 1373 as a condition of receiving those awards," Sessions said, adding that the Trump administration will use "all lawful steps to clawback" all funds that have already gone to states or cities that "willfully violate" the law.