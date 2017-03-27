Kushner, Senate investigators to meet in wake of Russian ambassador meetings

(CNN) One of President Donald Trump's closest advisers, son-in-law Jared Kushner, has volunteered to testify before senators investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, because of his role in arranging meetings between top campaign advisers and Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

Sources on the Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed to CNN Monday that Kushner is expected to speak with them, though the exact timing has not been set.

"Throughout the campaign and transition, Jared Kushner served as the official primary point of contact with foreign governments and officials. Given this role, he has volunteered to speak with (Senate Intelligence) Chairman (Richard) Burr's Committee, but has not yet received confirmation," a White House spokesperson told CNN.

The New York Times first reported Monday that Kushner was wanted for questioning because of his role in arranging meetings between campaign advisers and Kislyak, along with other foreign leaders. The Times reported that Kushner himself had an undisclosed meeting with Sergey N. Gorkov, the head of Russia's economic development bank, at the insistence of Kislyak.

