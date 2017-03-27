Activists are using a decades-old novel as a protest

Story highlights Women used the dystopian novel to protest abortion laws

(CNN) Last week, a group of women showed up to the chambers of the Texas Senate building clad in blood-red robes and white caps.

To anyone who has read Margaret Atwood's iconic novel, "The Handmaid's Tale," the look was immediately recognizable: They were channeling the protagonists of the dystopian story in which a new ultra-religious American society strips women of their agency and reduces them to servile, child-bearing flesh vessels.

The protesters in Texas showed up to voice their opposition to a series of bills that would tighten abortion laws in the state, making access to common procedures more difficult for women.

The Handmaids are about to hit the Senate. A post shared by Nan Kirkpatrick (@nanarchist) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Relevant for some, enraging for others