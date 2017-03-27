Trump jokes about 'glamorous' tiny desk

Story highlights "This looks like a child's desk! But that's OK," Trump said

"Very, very glamorous, right?" he joked

Washington (CNN) When President Donald Trump sat down in the Roosevelt Room to sign four new pieces of legislation into law Monday, the desk he eased himself into wasn't quite what he was expecting.

"This looks like a child's desk! But that's OK," declared the President as he assessed the low wooden table, which put him well underneath a crowd of lawmakers and officials assembled to watch the signing.

"This is the smallest desk I've ever seen," Trump said of the table, which was affixed with a full-sized presidential seal.

President Donald Trump speaks after signing H.J. Resolution 37, 44, 57 and 58 at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 27, 2017.

"Very, very glamorous, right?" mused the President as the guests laughed loudly.

Read More