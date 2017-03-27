Trump: House panel should investigate Clinton, not me

Story highlights Trump reuses a line from his campaign

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump re-upped his complaints about former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's ties to Russia in a set of tweets Monday night.

On Twitter, Trump wrote: "Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech...."

About 10 minutes later, the President completed the message, writing, "...money to Bill, the Hillary Russian 'reset,' praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA!"

The House Intelligence Committee, as well as its Senate counterpart, are investigating Russia's alleged attempts to influence the election, including any possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. FBI Director James Comey disclosed publicly last week that the FBI is doing the same.