Trump: House panel should investigate Clinton, not me

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump re-upped his complaints about former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's ties to Russia in a set of tweets Monday night.
On Twitter, Trump wrote: "Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech...."
About 10 minutes later, the President completed the message, writing, "...money to Bill, the Hillary Russian 'reset,' praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA!"
The House Intelligence Committee, as well as its Senate counterpart, are investigating Russia's alleged attempts to influence the election, including any possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. FBI Director James Comey disclosed publicly last week that the FBI is doing the same.
The evening Twitter references recalled a Clinton controversy documented in The New York Times two years ago. Trump's campaign made the same claim last fall when he was competing against Clinton to become president.
Nick Merrill, a former Clinton campaign spokesman, immediately refuted Trump on Twitter and linked to a fact-checking website.
Trump followed his Clinton tweets with one disparaging the House Freedom Caucus, and another pledging the Democrats would work with him on health care after the imminent collapse he expects Obamacare to have, adding "We are in very good shape!"
The State Department under Clinton was one of several agencies that signed off on a deal that included the Russian atomic energy agency. During the period of the deal, a Russian investment bank tied to the deal paid Bill Clinton for a speech and the Canadian chairman of the entity being sold to Russia moved funding to the Clinton Foundation.
Former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta had been a member of the board of a Russian energy company.