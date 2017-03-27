Democrats will work with Republicans on their own terms

Story highlights Republicans may be wondering if they can work Democrats on tax reform or infrastructure

This follows the inner party fight the GOP faced on health care that led to defeat

(CNN) After Republicans suffered a stunning loss last week in their effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, Democrats say they are willing to work with Republicans on health care and tax reform, but only if President Donald Trump and leaders in Congress adapt their agenda and invite Democrats to work with them in the process.

"If we can get Republicans to work with us to improve the Affordable Care Act in the sense that we cover more people and keep costs down I think that will work, but that is what it has to be," Rep. Frank Pallone, the ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, told CNN Monday.

Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare were always intended to be a partisan exercise. No Democrat was going to vote to gut former President Barack Obama's signature achievement, but after Republican infighting sunk the party's seven-year campaign promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act Friday, Democrats feel emboldened to stay true to their own values and force Republican leaders to come to them if Republican leaders want to pass big-ticket items and check off some of Trump's legislative goals.

"You have to realize this health care bill was done all in secret. We couldn't even get a copy," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat. "There were no hearings, nobody outside of the group that worked on it was really consulted and that's a problem."

Moving forward, Democrats say they are open to working with Republicans, but only if the GOP is serious about hearing their ideas.

