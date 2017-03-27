Gorsuch nomination will be held over by one week

Story highlights Neil Gorsuch completed his confirmation hearings last week

Democrats have been fighting his nomination

(CNN) Democrats on Monday delayed action in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Gorsuch will now face a committee vote April 3 after Democrats requested that the nomination be held for one week during a committee meeting.

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley formally announced that three nominations that the judiciary committee is meeting on right now -- including Gorsuch -- will be held over by one week.

The delay had been widely expected.

The other two nominations were Rod Rosenstein, of Maryland, to be Deputy Attorney General, and Rachel Brand, of Iowa, to be Associate Attorney General, both of the Department of Justice.

Read More