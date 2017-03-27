'Pizzagate' lives on and Alex Jones apologizes

CNN Politics COVER/LINE newsletter is where politics meets pop culture you can subscribe here. The following is an excerpt from today's issue.
Washington (CNN)"Pizzagate," the false conspiracy theory perpetuated online that Northwest Washington restaurant Comet Ping Pong is a front for a child sex ring involving the Clintons and members of Hillary Clinton's campaign, lives on.
Protesters Friday demonstrated in front of the White House calling for more attention to be paid to the disproven conspiracy theory. The Washington Post has a write-up of what it was like. I got there in time to see a lone woman holding a sign asking people to look up conspiracy videos on YouTube.
InfoWars' Alex Jones apologized Friday in a video to the owner of Comet Ping Pong for his role in spreading the false conspiracy theory. Edgar Maddison Welch, the 28-year-old North Carolina man who entered the restaurant in December with a firearm to "self-investigate" before turning himself in after he found no evidence it was anything but a restaurant, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of interstate transportation of a firearm.
Our Daily Melania:
The White House won't confirm, but an invitation to the International Women of Courage Awards ceremony on Wednesday at the State Department says the special guest will be the first lady. She has been in Palm Beach, on spring break, reportedly with Barron. She made an appearance Friday night at Mar-a-Lago at a fundraiser for Palm Beach County Republicans. Trump fans Diamond and Silk headlined the event and snagged a pic with FLOTUS.
Tapper as Clark Griswold:
Jake Tapper reports The Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World is closed.
