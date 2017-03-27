Story highlights Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to propose a single-payer health care program

The Vermont independent says he intends to reach across the aisle to advance the plan

Washington (CNN) Now that Republicans' efforts to pass sweeping health care legislation have failed, Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to propose a health care system funded entirely by taxpayers.

Speaking on "State of the Union" Sunday, Sanders told CNN's Dana Bash that he intends to introduce legislation outlining a "Medicare-for-all, single-payer" health care plan -- and he will reach out to President Donald Trump to help advance it.

"Ideally, where we should be going is to join the rest of the industrialized world and guarantee health care to all people as a right," Sanders said. "That's why I'm going to introduce a Medicare-for-all, single-payer program."

Such a plan would likely face certain defeat in Congress. But calling the GOP health care bill "a disastrous piece of legislation" that "should have been defeated," Sanders acknowledged that "Obamacare has serious problems."

