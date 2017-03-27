How Sean Spicer uses rape case to scapegoat immigrants

Story highlights Raul Reyes: Sean Spicer used allegations that undocumented Maryland high school raped another student to suggest immigration crackdown

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney, a member of the USA Today board of contributors and writes frequently for CNN Opinion. The views expressed here are solely his.

(CNN) Last week, White House press secretary Sean Spicer weighed in on a crime that he called "horrendous and horrible and disgusting." He was speaking about reports that two students raped a 14-year-old girl at Rockville High School in Maryland on March 16.

One of the alleged assailants was an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala. "I think part of the reason the President has made illegal immigration and crackdown such a big deal is because of tragedies like this," Spicer said

If the allegations in the Rockville case are true, they represent a horrific case of sexual assault. Nothing more, nothing less. The alleged incident should not be conflated with the immigration debate and should not be manipulated for political purposes. The fact is, immigration status actually has little to do with violent crime.

Asked about the Rockville High case at a press briefing, Spicer said, "The President recognizes that education is a state-run and a local-run issue but I think it is -- it is cause for concern, what happened there. And I think that the city should look at its policies and I think that this is something that authorities are going to have to look at."

Spicer seems to suggest that the undocumented student accused of raping his classmate did not belong in school. But this is not a matter of any city "policies" that "authorities" should examine. In 1982, the Supreme Court ruled in Plyler v. Doe that all children, including the undocumented, have a right to a public education.