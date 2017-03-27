Note to Trump: Be right, not just fast

Story highlights Alice Stewart: I commend President Trump for quickly taking steps to follow through on campaign promises -- but being fast is not enough

Stewart says she hopes the administration re-visits health care -- with input from all voices in the GOP and even Democrats

Alice Stewart is a CNN Political Commentator and former Communications Director for Ted Cruz for President. The views expressed in this commentary are solely her own.

(CNN) Can you hear me now? Can you hear me now? After years of conservative voices falling on deaf ears among the GOP establishment in Washington, principled conservatives, such as those in the House Freedom Caucus (HFC), managed to blunt President Trump's initial stab at repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Alice Stewart

Look, I fully commend President Trump for quickly taking steps to follow through on campaign promises, such as: repealing and replacing Obamacare, building the wall, reforming taxes, and nominating a Scalia-like justice to the Supreme Court. I applaud the speed at which he set much of this into motion.

But it's also important to get it right, not just fast.

In the short term, rather than dwell on this temporary health care setback, President Trump should focus on positives, like his plan to reform taxes. His goal to provide the middle-class tax cut would unite Republicans and Democrats.

He will, for now, have to focus on achievable wins. The eventual confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court will be a massive victory for President Trump. Not to mention the president's ability to fill up the many circuit court vacancies with Gorsuch-style judges.