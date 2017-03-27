Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season It's been a long time coming ... After a winless 2016, Ferrari is on top of the Formula One podium again. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season Sebastian Vettel raises a finger in triumph as he crosses the finish line to win the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday. Hide Caption 2 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season Vettel's 43rd F1 career win was the German's fourth since joining Ferrari in 2015. Hide Caption 3 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season "It was a fantastic grand prix," the four-time world champion told reporters. "When I was coming back to the pits and there were people running on track going wild with Ferrari flags -- it was unbelievable."

Hide Caption 4 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season Vettel's emphatic win, combined with teammate Kimi Raikkonen's fourth place in Melbourne, means Ferrari tops the constructors' standings for the first time since 2012. Hide Caption 5 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season Ferrari's improved pace in 2017 was first revealed at winter testing in Barcelona, finishing top of the time sheets ahead of Mercedes. The 2017 F1 cars are faster thanks to improved aerodynamics. The new-look cars are wider, lower and increased tire width has helped improve grip -- especially when cornering. Hide Caption 6 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season Vettel celebrates on the podium with one of the Ferrari engineers. Second-placed Lewis Hamiton and new Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished third, are in the background. Hide Caption 7 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season Melbourne's Albert Park was hosting its 22nd grand prix in what is the 68th F1 season. Hide Caption 8 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season Hamilton led the way at the start, with Vettel, Bottas and Raikkonen in hot pursuit. The Briton had taken pole in Saturday's qualifying. Hide Caption 9 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season Three-time world champion Hamilton got caught in traffic after his pit stop, and was ultimately outpaced by Vettel's Ferrari during the 57-lap race. Hide Caption 10 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was "surprised" by Ferrari's pace. "The Ferrari was simply the quicker car today," Wolff told F1.com . "The way Sebastian held on to Lewis was simply surprising. We were pushing flat out but were not able to pull away." Hide Caption 11 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season Bottas (right) clinched his 10th career podium in his first race for Mercedes. "We worked really hard for this first race to be ready," the Finn told reporters. "Everything went nice and smoothly but it's just that the red guys are a bit too quick, so that means we need to work harder." Hide Caption 12 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season Ferrari joy was matched by frustration for Red Bull in Melbourne. Daniel Ricciardo was hoping to become the first Australian to get on the podium at his home race, but failed to finish. He had crashed in the final stages of qualifying and started the race on the second lap after suffering electronic problems prior to the start. Hide Caption 13 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season Ricciardo then suffered engine failure on lap 25 of the race. There was better news for his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen (pictured). The teen star finished fifth, but some way off the pace of the Ferrari and Mercedes. Hide Caption 14 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season Veteran driver Fernando Alonso (pictured) was buoyed by the performance of his McLaren car, despite having to retire shortly before the end with suspension issues. "In terms of driving, I probably had one of my very best races today," the two-time world champion said. "I was able to drive the car at my maximum. With such little degradation from this year's tires, it's enjoyable to be in the cockpit again."

Hide Caption 15 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season America's only F1 team, Haas, had a disappointing opening day of the season with Romain Grosjean and new driver Kevin Magnussen both forced to retire from the race with engine and suspension failures respectively. Hide Caption 16 of 18

Photos: Italian team makes perfect start to 2017 F1 season Hamilton (left) is still confident he can beat Vettel (right) over the season but says it will be tough. "(This result) shows we are going to have a race on our hands, which we are very happy to have, which is great for the fans," Hamilton said.

Hide Caption 17 of 18