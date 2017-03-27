F1: Resurgent Ferrari finally takes fight to Mercedes

Story highlights Vettel beats Hamilton in Melbourne

Ferrari claims first victory since 2015

F1's most successful team "back in business"

(CNN) The champagne flowed, cheers rang out and "il Tricolore" flags were enthusiastically waved. But behind the scenes there was probably a huge collective sigh of relief.

The 16-time world champion hadn't won in Melbourne since 2007 and its last victory of any description came back in 2015, when Vettel won the Singapore Grand Prix.

🇬🇧 HAMILTON: 189 races, 53 wins, 3 world titles

🇩🇪 VETTEL: 179 races, 43 wins, 4 world titles



Who is the better driver? 🏁 pic.twitter.com/pBAEUiZ5Bx — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) March 27, 2017

"It was about time," Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne said after the Melbourne race -- his words echoing the thoughts of the legions of Tifosi fans around the world.

Vettel's triumph at Albert Park could be the tonic Ferrari, and F1, needed following Mercedes' clean sweep of drivers' and constructors' titles over the past three seasons.

Read More