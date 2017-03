Mosul: 112 civilian bodies pulled from site of coalition airstrike

Story highlights US defense secretary: We're 'more sensitive to civilian casualties' than anyone else

Mosul, Iraq (CNN) At least 112 bodies have been pulled from the site of a US-led coalition airstrike in Mosul, senior Iraqi health official Ahmed Dubardani said Monday.

The deaths have sparked renewed concerns about civilian casualties from coalition airstrikes targeting ISIS fighters in the city.

A senior Iraqi military officer said a March 17 coalition airstrike on an explosives-laden ISIS truck led to the deaths of dozens of civilians.

A man mourns near the bodies of Iraqi residents killed in a March 17 airstrike in Mosul.

The coalition said a review confirmed one strike that day in the area where the casualties were reported. But US officials have not confirmed the senior Iraqi officer's account.

Both the Iraqi and US defense departments launched investigations Saturday into possible civilian deaths in airstrikes between March 17 and 23.

