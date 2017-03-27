Breaking News

Mosul: 112 civilian bodies pulled from site of coalition airstrike

By Ghazi Balkiz, Muwafaq Mohammad, and Arwa Damon, CNN

Updated 11:41 AM ET, Mon March 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

iraq mosul us investigate claims civilians deaths damon lklv_00001724
iraq mosul us investigate claims civilians deaths damon lklv_00001724

    JUST WATCHED

    US, Iraq investigate claims of civilian deaths

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

US, Iraq investigate claims of civilian deaths 02:20

Story highlights

  • Grandmother: My entire family had to share one glass of water under ISIS rule
  • The US and Iraqi defense departments are investigating

Mosul, Iraq (CNN)At least 112 bodies have been pulled from the site of a US-led coalition airstrike in Mosul, senior Iraqi health official Ahmed Dubardani said Monday.

The deaths have sparked renewed concerns about possible civilian casualties from coalition airstrikes targeting ISIS fighters in the city.
A senior Iraqi military officer said a March 17 coalition airstrike on an explosives-laden ISIS truck led to the deaths of dozens of civilians.
    The coalition said a review of its airstrikes confirmed one strike that day in the area where the casualties were reported. But US officials have not confirmed the senior Iraqi officer's account.
    Both the Iraqi and US defense departments launched investigations Saturday into possible civilian deaths in airstrikes between March 17 and 23.
    Read More
    Bodies from the scene of the March 17 strike -- which have been recovered over the last three days -- have been removed and buried in a cemetery in western Mosul, Dubardani said.
    A man mourns near the bodies of Iraqi residents killed in a March 17 airstrike in Mosul.
    A man mourns near the bodies of Iraqi residents killed in a March 17 airstrike in Mosul.
    US and Iraqi forces have been trying to regain control of Mosul -- Iraq's second-largest city -- from ISIS since October.
    ISIS had a firm grip on Mosul since 2014, but suffered a major blow when Iraqi security forces regained control of eastern Mosul in January.
    But the arduous fight for western Mosul continues.

    Life under ISIS rule

    Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul
    Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul
    Residents of Mosul, Iraq, remove the bodies of Iraqis who were killed in an airstrike targeting the Islamic State (ISIS) on March 17, 2017. Iraq is investigating airstrikes in west Mosul that reportedly killed large numbers of civilians in recent days, a military spokesman said.
    Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul
    Residents of Mosul, Iraq, remove the bodies of Iraqis who were killed in an airstrike targeting the Islamic State (ISIS) on March 17, 2017. Iraq is investigating airstrikes in west Mosul that reportedly killed large numbers of civilians in recent days, a military spokesman said.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Relatives mourn as bodies of Iraqis killed in a Mosul airstrike are placed on carts on March 17.
    Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul
    Relatives mourn as bodies of Iraqis killed in a Mosul airstrike are placed on carts on March 17.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    A man breaks down in tears while grieving for victims of a deadly airstrike in Mosul on March 17.
    Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul
    A man breaks down in tears while grieving for victims of a deadly airstrike in Mosul on March 17.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Residents carry the bodies of people killed during skirmishes between Iraq security forces and ISIS on the western side of Mosul on Friday, March 24, 2017. Residents of the al Jadidah neighborhood say scores of civilians are believed to have been killed by airstrikes that hit a cluster of homes in the area earlier this month.
    Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul
    Residents carry the bodies of people killed during skirmishes between Iraq security forces and ISIS on the western side of Mosul on Friday, March 24, 2017. Residents of the al Jadidah neighborhood say scores of civilians are believed to have been killed by airstrikes that hit a cluster of homes in the area earlier this month.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Civil protection rescue teams comb through the debris of a destroyed house to recover the bodies of people killed during fights between Iraq security forces and the Islamic State on the western side of Mosul.
    Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul
    Civil protection rescue teams comb through the debris of a destroyed house to recover the bodies of people killed during fights between Iraq security forces and the Islamic State on the western side of Mosul.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    A man covers his face from the smell of corpses in the al Jadidah neighborhood of Mosul on March 24, 2017.
    Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul
    A man covers his face from the smell of corpses in the al Jadidah neighborhood of Mosul on March 24, 2017.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Residents pile body bags into the back of a pickup truck after recovering them from the rubble in the al Jadidah neighborhood of Mosul.
    Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul
    Residents pile body bags into the back of a pickup truck after recovering them from the rubble in the al Jadidah neighborhood of Mosul.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Residents help Iraqi civil defense force members recover corpses trapped in the rubble of a home destroyed by reported coalition airstrikes in the al Jadidah neighborhood of Mosul on March 24, 2017.
    Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul
    Residents help Iraqi civil defense force members recover corpses trapped in the rubble of a home destroyed by reported coalition airstrikes in the al Jadidah neighborhood of Mosul on March 24, 2017.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    Local volunteers carry the bodies of civilians found in the rubble of a building in the al Jadidah neighborhood of Mosul.
    Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul
    Local volunteers carry the bodies of civilians found in the rubble of a building in the al Jadidah neighborhood of Mosul.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    An Iraqi rescue worker gestures towards bodies wrapped in plastic in the al Jadidah area on March 26, 2017, following airstrikes in which civilians were reportedly killed.
    Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul
    An Iraqi rescue worker gestures towards bodies wrapped in plastic in the al Jadidah area on March 26, 2017, following airstrikes in which civilians were reportedly killed.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    08 Mosul airstrike cleanup 0317Mosul dead 1Mosul dead 201 Mosul airstrikes cleanup 032405 Mosul Iraq 032403 Mosul airstrikes cleanup 0324 RESTRICTED04 Mosul airstrikes cleanup 0324 RESTRICTED06 Mosul airstrikes cleanup 0324 RESTRICTED05 Mosul airstrikes cleanup 0324 RESTRICTED07 Mosul airstrikes cleanup 0326
    For Iraqis in recently freed parts of Mosul, the haunting memories of ISIS are still fresh.
    One woman in the southern Wadi Hajer neighborhood said ISIS fighters forced her and her family from their home and took them to another house to be used as human shields. She said life under ISIS was humiliating and painful.
    A grandmother in the same neighborhood said she lived with her son, his wife and their children as ISIS tormented the area.
    She recalled a time when her family's water got cut off, and the whole family had to share one last remaining glass.
    "I would go around and give my grandson a sip, and then the others," the grandmother said. "We would all take one sip at a time."

    CNN's Holly Yan and Angela Dewan contributed to this report.