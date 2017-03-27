Mosul: 112 civilian bodies pulled from site of coalition airstrike

Story highlights Grandmother: My entire family had to share one glass of water under ISIS rule

The US and Iraqi defense departments are investigating

Mosul, Iraq (CNN) At least 112 bodies have been pulled from the site of a US-led coalition airstrike in Mosul, senior Iraqi health official Ahmed Dubardani said Monday.

The deaths have sparked renewed concerns about possible civilian casualties from coalition airstrikes targeting ISIS fighters in the city.

The coalition said a review of its airstrikes confirmed one strike that day in the area where the casualties were reported. But US officials have not confirmed the senior Iraqi officer's account.

Both the Iraqi and US defense departments launched investigations Saturday into possible civilian deaths in airstrikes between March 17 and 23.

