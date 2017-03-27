Mosul: 112 civilian bodies pulled from site of coalition airstrike

Story highlights
- Iraqi officer: A coalition airstrike killed dozens of civilians on March 17
- The US and Iraqi defense departments are investigating
Mosul, Iraq (CNN)At least 112 bodies have been pulled from the site of a March 17 US-led coalition airstrike in Mosul, senior Iraqi health official Ahmed Dubardani said.
The bodies, which were retrieved over the past three days, have been buried in western Mosul's al-Mamoun cemetery, he said.
A coalition airstrike on an ISIS truck laden with explosives led to the deaths of dozens of civilians in Mosul, a senior Iraqi military officer said Sunday.
The coalition said a review of its airstrikes indicated one strike occurred that day in the area where the casualties were reported.
Both the Iraqi and US defense departments launched investigations Saturday into airstrikes and civilian deaths between March 17 and 23.
US and Iraqi forces have been making an all-out push to retake Mosul from ISIS since October. Iraq's second-largest city has been under the terror group's control since 2014.