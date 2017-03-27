Breaking News

Mosul: 112 civilian bodies pulled from site of coalition airstrike

By Muwafaq Mohammad, Ghazi Balkiz and Arwa Damon, CNN

Updated 10:08 AM ET, Mon March 27, 2017

    US, Iraq investigate claims of civilian deaths

Story highlights

  • Iraqi officer: A coalition airstrike killed dozens of civilians on March 17
  • The US and Iraqi defense departments are investigating

Mosul, Iraq (CNN)At least 112 bodies have been pulled from the site of a March 17 US-led coalition airstrike in Mosul, senior Iraqi health official Ahmed Dubardani said.

The bodies, which were retrieved over the past three days, have been buried in western Mosul's al-Mamoun cemetery, he said.
A coalition airstrike on an ISIS truck laden with explosives led to the deaths of dozens of civilians in Mosul, a senior Iraqi military officer said Sunday.
    A man mourns near the bodies of Iraqi residents killed in a March 17 airstrike in Mosul.
    The coalition said a review of its airstrikes indicated one strike occurred that day in the area where the casualties were reported.
    Both the Iraqi and US defense departments launched investigations Saturday into airstrikes and civilian deaths between March 17 and 23.
    US and Iraqi forces have been making an all-out push to retake Mosul from ISIS since October. Iraq's second-largest city has been under the terror group's control since 2014.

    CNN's Ghazi Balkiz and Angela Dewan contributed to this report.