Mosul: 112 civilian bodies pulled from site of coalition airstrike

The US and Iraqi defense departments are investigating

Mosul, Iraq (CNN) At least 112 bodies have been pulled from the site of a March 17 US-led coalition airstrike in Mosul, senior Iraqi health official Ahmed Dubardani said.

The bodies, which were retrieved over the past three days, have been buried in western Mosul's al-Mamoun cemetery, he said.

A man mourns near the bodies of Iraqi residents killed in a March 17 airstrike in Mosul.

The coalition said a review of its airstrikes indicated one strike occurred that day in the area where the casualties were reported.

Both the Iraqi and US defense departments launched investigations Saturday into airstrikes and civilian deaths between March 17 and 23.

