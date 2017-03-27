Breaking News

Mosul: 112 civilian bodies pulled from site of coalition airstrike

By Muwafaq Mohammad, Ghazi Balkiz and Arwa Damon, CNN

Updated 7:46 AM ET, Mon March 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

iraq mosul us investigate claims civilians deaths damon lklv_00001724
iraq mosul us investigate claims civilians deaths damon lklv_00001724

    JUST WATCHED

    US, Iraq investigate claims of civilian deaths

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

US, Iraq investigate claims of civilian deaths 02:20

Mosul, Iraq (CNN)Over the past three days, 112 bodies have been pulled from the site of a March 17 coalition airstrike in Mosul, senior Iraqi health official Ahmed Dubardani said.

The bodies have been buried in western Mosul's al-Mamoun cemetery, he said.
In recent days, dozens of civilian deaths have been reported from western Mosul -- ISIS' last major stronghold in Iraq.
An airstrike by the US-led coalition on an ISIS truck laden with explosives led to the deaths of dozens of civilians in Mosul, a senior Iraqi military officer said Sunday.