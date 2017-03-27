Breaking News

"Casino Royale" (2006)Omega has been the choice for every on-screen James Bond since 1995, following Rolex, Seiko and TAG Heuer.
Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M James Bond Limited EditionIt all started in "GoldenEye." According to Omega's website, costume designer Lindy Hemming was, "convinced that Commander Bond, a naval man, a diver and a discreet gentleman of the world would wear the Seamaster with the blue dial."
"The World is not Enough" (1999)For this installment of the franchise 007's Omega was retrofitted with a miniature grappling hook and light.
"Eraser" (1996)Beloved of men on whose wrists oversized watches look normal, Panerai has become the on-screen hero watch.
Panerai Luminor Marina 5218-203ASylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jason Statham have worn the Italian diving watches in countless films, by personal choice.
"Le Mans" (1971)In the days before it was double-barreled with TAG, Steve McQueen immortalized the square Heuer Monaco chronograph in "Le Mans" (1971).
This is the original Heuer Monaco of 1969, as worn by Steve McQueen.
"Terminator 3" (2003)Schwarzenegger has also been responsible for elevating Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak Offshore to silver screen status, with special editions for "End of Days" (1999) and "Terminator 3" (2003).
"2001: A Space Odyssey" (1968)Gary Lockwood as astronaut Frank Poole in "2001: A Space Odyssey." The brand Hamilton was commissioned to come up with the watch design for the film, sticking to an analogue watch face despite the film's futuristic aesthetic.
Hamilton ODC X01In 2006 Hamilton released a limited edition reinterpretation of the original watch from "2001: Space Odyssey." The three dials underneath the main watch face represent Home Time, Dream TIme and GMT. Another limited edition, the X-02, appeared in 2009.
Hamilton ODC X-03For 2017, Hamilton has readied the ODC X-03, an homage to Kubrick's masterpiece. Like the X-02 it features three different movements, one automatic and two quartz, housed in an impossible-to-ignore hexagonal titanium case with "space black" PVD (physical vapor deposition) coating.
"Fathom" (1967)Ensuring that the best watches weren't solely for the boys, Raquel Welch wore a Breitling Co-Pilot chronograph in "Fathom" (1967).
Elvis Presley on the set of "Blue Hawaii" (1961) wearing his Hamilton Ventura. Presley insisted on wearing his own watch, endowing it with horological immortality. The Hamilton Ventura is now the basis of an entire collection within the brand's catalog and it is, indeed, referred to by the singer's name.
"Son of The Sheik" (1926)90 years ago, Rudolph Valentino insisted on wearing his Cartier Tank in Son of the Sheik.
The Tank Louis Cartier
Thanks to wearing his own watch in the film "Winning" (1969), Paul Newman's Rolex Daytona is known universally as "the Paul Newman."
Rolex 'Paul Newman' Daytona
This is part of a series dedicated to Baselworld 2017.

(CNN)Long before product placement became commonplace, cars, watches, pens, cameras, soft drinks and other identifiable items were chosen as props per their suitability for the role.

Think of James Stewart's Exakta VX camera with extra-long lens in "Rear Window" -- ideal for a professional photographer, especially one spying on a neighbor from a great distance -- or the banks of open-reel tape decks used by Gene Hackman in "The Conversation."
Nowadays, the closing credits after a film are required to state that product placement was practiced.
    Blunders, alas, occur, and websites are devoted to anachronisms on screen. For every fastidious prop master, such as the one who ensured the veracity of "Mad Men," there are others who failed to realize that quartz watches didn't exist in 1941.
    Occasionally, products are solicited by filmmakers rather than campaigned for or hawked by the brands, who pay huge sums to inflict their often-inappropriate wares on the viewer, thus destroying (for geeks like me) any suspension of disbelief. Watches are among the worst culprits.

    The go-to brand for filmmakers

    For over 60 years, Hamilton has been the go-to brand for filmmakers in need of suitable wristwatches, especially "tool" watches used for specific occupations.
    Hamilton's first acknowledged on-screen appearance was in 1951's Oscar-nominated "The Frogmen." Ten years later, Elvis Presley insisted on wearing his own Hamilton Ventura in "Blue Hawaii," endowing it with horological immortality. The watch is now the basis of an entire collection within the Hamilton catalog and it is, indeed, referred to by the singer's name.
    Elvis Presley on the set of &quot;Blue Hawaii&quot; (1961)
    Elvis Presley on the set of "Blue Hawaii" (1961)
    Most recently, the company created a unique timepiece for 2014's "Interstellar" to convey the vagaries of time travel crucial to the storyline. But collectors have been most fascinated by the models Hamilton devised just shy of a half-century ago for Stanley Kubrick's epic "2001: A Space Odyssey."
    Watching the film now, the only dated elements are those relating to the technology in the film. (The special effects still dazzle.) Kubrick hadn't foreseen the flat-screen TVs, tablets and other electronic devices that you can now buy on any high street -- or online, another concept then unknown.
    &quot;2001: A Space Odyssey&quot; (1968)
    "2001: A Space Odyssey" (1968)
    Regardless, Hamilton rose to the occasion and delivered watches to Kubrick unlike any seen before. While they seemed straight out of "The Jetsons," they housed mechanical functions and bore analog dials. Like the communicators on "Star Trek," they now seem almost naïve in their futurism.

    An homage to a masterpiece

    For 2017, Hamilton has readied the ODC X-03, an homage to Kubrick's masterpiece. Its predecessors, the X-01 and X-02, appeared as limited editions in 2006 and 2009. Like the X-02 it features three different movements, one automatic and two quartz, housed in an impossible-to-ignore hexagonal titanium case with "space black" PVD (physical vapor deposition) coating.
    Hamilton OCD X-03
    Hamilton OCD X-03
    Reinforcing the space theme, the three sub-dials seem to orbit the dial's background, a 3D-printed, laser-engraved, photo-realistic map of Jupiter. The crowns are cleverly integrated into the case, and the back is engraved with trainspotter-ish facts about the gas giant.
    The ODC X-3 is fitted with a textile strap with leather lining, reminiscent of the pioneering Velcro-straps of the Omega Speedmaster Professional Chronographs issued to NASA astronauts in the 1960s.
    Delivered with packaging as collectible as the watch itself, the ODC X-03 will appear as a limited edition of 999 pieces.
    I almost forgot: the gaffe of placing a quartz watch in a movie taking place 30 years before the technology emerged? It was in the film "Pearl Harbor."
    And the watch was a Hamilton.