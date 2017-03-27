Tel Aviv's cool new lifeguard stand 'hotel'

Tel Aviv (CNN) Tel Aviv is practically synonymous with the beach. But a new hotel is giving tourists an opportunity to experience that famous beach in a whole new way.

One of the city's famous lifeguard stands, normally a tan color that blends in with the sand, has been repainted with Israel-inspired graffiti from local street artist Edgar Rafael and converted into a pop-up three-room hotel.

The idea began when Israeli tourism officials discovered that many younger visitors to the country were more interested in taking a city break than in exploring the countryside.

Now, the hotel, which sits just feet from the Mediterranean on Frishman Beach, is the subject of a contest: people interested in crashing there can enter a contest to win a night's stay.

One inspiration? Airbnb. "There is a phenomenon of hotel rooms in unexpected or unusually inaccessible places," Tel Aviv's tourism head, Eytan Schwartz, said in a statement.

