The world's most beautiful island hotels

Updated 4:03 PM ET, Thu March 30, 2017

Laucala Island (Fiji): Beautiful is an understatement for this 3,500-acre private island resort. Each of the 25 Fijian bure-inspired villas is equipped with tropical gardens and infinity pools.
Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort (Mozambique): The wooden, thatched-roof villas may look humble on the outside but they're decked out with luxurious interiors, complete with spectacular ocean views.
Southern Ocean Lodge (Australia): Southern Ocean Lodge's sleek glass-fronted suites are built atop scrub-covered bluffs on the southwest tip of Australia's Kangaroo Island.
Cap Juluca (Anguilla): This boutique hotel on Aunguilla's turquoise-blue Maundays Bay is a Caribbean classic. It's beachy and relaxed (yet supplemented with posh amenities like Frette linens and Hermès bath products).
Belmond Villa Sant'Andrea (Sicily, Italy): Built as a villa in 1830, the beautifully renovated Belmond exudes the charm of a private family residence -- expect homemade Sicilian pastries upon check-in and fresh flowers in every room.
Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina (Hawaii, USA): Opened in the summer of 2016, Oahu's newest resort -- located on the quiet western side of the island -- might also be its most beautiful.
Secret Bay (Dominica): Relatively undiscovered compared to other Caribbean resorts of the same caliber, the uber-luxe Secret Bay -- with eight treehouse-style bungalows -- feels like your own secret hideaway.
Soneva Jani (Maldives): One of the world's most beautiful hotels, Soneva Jani features over-water villas with retractable roof, slides to transport guests to the lagoon, an observatory and an outdoor floating cinema.
The Naka Island, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa (Phuket, Thailand): If sunbathing on a deserted, unspoiled beachfront is too crowded for you, each villa is equipped with private pools and steam rooms.
The Cliff Hotel (Jamaica): Not a typical beach getaway, The Cliff Hotel is perched on low, jagged cliffs that jut out onto the ocean.
Cavo Tagoo (Mykonos, Greece): Cavo Tagoo Mykonos is refreshingly modern and minimalist: whitewashed surfaces, exposed wood and stone, and sleek, clean furnishings.
Belmond La Samanna (St. Martin): Some 55 acres of lush tropical forest, the pristine and tranquil Baie Loungue and a 12,000-bottle wine cave are just some of the reasons why La Samanna is a world-class hotel.
Nihiwatu (Sumba Island, Indonesia): Though every villa at Nihiwatu is impressive, the Marrangga villas -- which feature beds elevated on cliffside platforms overlooking the ocean -- are where you want to be.
North Island (Seychelles): With breathtaking natural beauty and innovative design, this heavenly private island resort in the heart of the Seychelles boasts a star-studded guest list including George and Amal Clooney and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
CéBlue Villas and Beach Resort (Anguilla): The eight lodgings at CeBlue are sleek, modern and eco-friendly. They're equipped with large saltwater swimming pools, 3,000-square-foot sun decks and frangipani-filled private gardens.
