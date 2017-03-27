Story highlights Johnson is first player to win all four World Golf Championships

American celebrates third successive tournament win

He extends lead at top of world rankings

(CNN) Can anyone beat Dustin Johnson? With the Masters a little over a week away, the world No. 1 enhanced his status as favorite for the Green Jacket with a third successive tournament victory.

The American's peerless 2017 form continued in Texas as he beat Spaniard Jon Rahm in the World Match Play final Sunday to become the first player to win all four World Golf Championships.

Having now won six trophies in the last nine months, Johnson's impressive run of form has established himself as the bookmakers' clear favorite for the first major of the year in Augusta, which starts on April 6.

Johnson is just the second player in history to win back-to-back World Golf Championships, emulating 14-time major winner Tiger Woods.

He and Woods are also the only men to win four or more WGC titles. However, Johnson -- with five WGC victories -- has some way to go to match Woods' total of 18.

Johnson won the World Match Play in Austin as top seed.

Read More