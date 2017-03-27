Color-changing inks respond to the environment

Story highlights The Unseen makes materials printed with inks that change color with environmental changes

Inks respond to changes in light, temperature, moisture

London (CNN) She calls herself a "material alchemist" and when she describes her work, she invokes both science and magic.

Lauren Bowker is the founder of The Unseen, a London design house whose creations have been exhibited in art, design and science museums around the world, from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London to The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

It specializes in creating materials printed with inks that change color with fluctuations in light, temperature, moisture, pressure -- and even the user's emotions.

The inks are applied to clothes and accessories, as well as more functional items like bandages and seat belts.

'The language of color'

