Color-changing inks respond to the environment

London (CNN) She calls herself a "material alchemist" and when she describes her work, she invokes both science and magic.

Lauren Bowker is the founder of The Unseen, a London design house whose creations have been exhibited in art, design and science museums around the world, from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London to The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

It specializes in creating materials printed with inks that change color with fluctuations in light, temperature, moisture, pressure -- and even the user's emotions.

The inks are applied to clothes and accessories, as well as more functional items like bandages and seat belts.

The Air Collection is made up of three one-of-a-kind leather jackets. "We chose these shapes so it would translate the dynamic of air as it hits the body," says Jess Smith, who developed the patterns and designs. According to Smith, this piece "visualizes the pressure of the wind and fluctuates in different chaotic colors." "This one is tracking the environment in the room ... it will (change color) through the day slowly through the build-up of humidity" Smith says. "When there's less energy in the room at the end of the day, it will go back to black again." This jacket, nicknamed "The Bitch," completely covers the model wearing it. "It's more about the performance rather than being wearable," Smith says. It changes color in response to heat. "In February, we dressed a lady in it and set it on fire. As the flames hit, it would make this chaotic (reaction)."

'The language of color'

