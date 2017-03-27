Breaking News

Color-changing inks respond to the environment

By Temujin Doran and Paula Erizanu

Updated 6:47 AM ET, Mon March 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

orig-Great by Design: Color_00014227
orig-Great by Design: Color_00014227

    JUST WATCHED

    Color-changing inks respond to the environment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(6 Videos)

Story highlights

  • The Unseen makes materials printed with inks that change color with environmental changes
  • Inks respond to changes in light, temperature, moisture

London (CNN)She calls herself a "material alchemist" and when she describes her work, she invokes both science and magic.

Lauren Bowker is the founder of The Unseen, a London design house whose creations have been exhibited in art, design and science museums around the world, from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London to The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.
It specializes in creating materials printed with inks that change color with fluctuations in light, temperature, moisture, pressure -- and even the user's emotions.
    The inks are applied to clothes and accessories, as well as more functional items like bandages and seat belts.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://theunseenemporium.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Unseen&lt;/a&gt; have developed innovative textiles that change color in response to environmental stimuli, thanks to their unique dye formula. This headpiece, made of 4000 conductive Swarovski stones, changes color to correspond with localized brain activity.
    Photos: The Unseen's chameleonic costumes
    Fashion that color changes before you eyes The Unseen have developed innovative textiles that change color in response to environmental stimuli, thanks to their unique dye formula. This headpiece, made of 4000 conductive Swarovski stones, changes color to correspond with localized brain activity.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    The Air Collection is made up of three one-of-a-kind leather jackets. &quot;We chose these shapes so it would translate the dynamic of air as it hits the body,&quot; says Jess Smith, who developed the patterns and designs.
    Photos: The Unseen's chameleonic costumes
    Fashion that color changes before you eyes The Air Collection is made up of three one-of-a-kind leather jackets. "We chose these shapes so it would translate the dynamic of air as it hits the body," says Jess Smith, who developed the patterns and designs.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    According to Smith, this piece &quot;visualizes the pressure of the wind and fluctuates in different chaotic colors.&quot;
    Photos: The Unseen's chameleonic costumes
    Fashion that color changes before you eyes According to Smith, this piece "visualizes the pressure of the wind and fluctuates in different chaotic colors."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    &quot;This one is tracking the environment in the room ... it will (change color) through the day slowly through the build-up of humidity&quot; Smith says.
    Photos: The Unseen's chameleonic costumes
    Fashion that color changes before you eyes "This one is tracking the environment in the room ... it will (change color) through the day slowly through the build-up of humidity" Smith says.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    &quot;When there&#39;s less energy in the room at the end of the day, it will go back to black again.&quot;
    Photos: The Unseen's chameleonic costumes
    Fashion that color changes before you eyes "When there's less energy in the room at the end of the day, it will go back to black again."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    This jacket, nicknamed &quot;The Bitch,&quot; completely covers the model wearing it. &quot;It&#39;s more about the performance rather than being wearable,&quot; Smith says. It changes color in response to heat.
    Photos: The Unseen's chameleonic costumes
    Fashion that color changes before you eyes This jacket, nicknamed "The Bitch," completely covers the model wearing it. "It's more about the performance rather than being wearable," Smith says. It changes color in response to heat.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    &quot;In February, we dressed a lady in it and set it on fire. As the flames hit, it would make this chaotic (reaction).&quot;
    Photos: The Unseen's chameleonic costumes
    Fashion that color changes before you eyes "In February, we dressed a lady in it and set it on fire. As the flames hit, it would make this chaotic (reaction)."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    the unseen swarovskithe unseen air collection 1the unseen air collection 2the unseen air collection 3the unseen air collection 4the unseen air collection 5the unseen air collection 6

    'The language of color'

    Read More
    "Essentially what we do here at the Unseen is to visualize data through the language of color -- from leather that can change color (in response) to environmental fluctuations, to a car paint or concrete that can tell you your carbon emission level, to a headpiece that can help you understand more about your brain and the chemical fluxes from it by informing you through a simple color change," Bowker told CNN.
    Bowker began developing color-changing compounds while earning her Masters in textiles at London's Royal College of Art, inspired by her own debilitating spinal condition.
    "I really want to create a product range for myself that means that I can monitor my spine and condition," she told CNN in a previous interview.
    The designer worked with the UK's National Health Service on responsive bandages early in her career but she was disappointed by the slow development time.
    "I just thought there's got to be a quicker or more profitable way to do this, rather than doing this in pure research," Bowker said. "(The purpose of The Unseen) was a strategic plan so we can create products that help people in their daily lives."
    But that doesn't mean its creations can't be beautiful -- and they often are. At its heart is the idea that color can convey more than just emotion.
    "Color is such a universal language that often is used unintelligently," Bowker said.
    She's trying to change that.