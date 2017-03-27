Northern Ireland: More time given for power-sharing deal

(CNN) The deadline for establishing a functioning power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland passed Monday without agreement but there is still a "short window" of opportunity to achieve one over the next "few weeks," Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has said.

The failure to find a solution by 4 p.m. (local time) on Monday opened the possibility of further negotiations, a snap election or even the British government re-imposing direct rule.

Brokenshire has decided to give the parties more time, saying there is no appetite for a further election. He described the timescale as a "few weeks" at a press conference shortly after the deadline passed.

"I believe that there remains an overwhelming desire among the political parties and the public here for strong and stable devolved government. I've spoken to the leaders of each of the main parties this afternoon and there is no appetite for any alternative. I'll be making a statement in parliament tomorrow on the next steps," he said.

"We now have a short window of opportunity to resolve outstanding issues and for an executive to be formed. Everyone owes it to the people of Northern Ireland to grasp that and provide the political leadership and the stability that they want," Brokenshire added.