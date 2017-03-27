London attacker's mother: 'I have shed many tears' for the victims

Story highlights Khalid Masood rammed a car into pedestrians, killed 4 people

Masood's mother: "I do not condone his actions"

London (CNN) The mother of Khalid Masood said she is "deeply shocked, saddened and numbed" by the attack last week by her son that left four people dead in London.

Masood rammed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge , killing three people and leaving dozens injured. He crashed the vehicle before fatally stabbing an on-duty police officer on the grounds of Parliament. Officers shot Masood dead.

"Since discovering that it was my son that was responsible, I have shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrendous incident," mother Janet Ajao said in a statement released Monday.

"I wish to make it absolutely clear, so there can be no doubt, I do not condone his actions nor support the beliefs he held that led to him committing this atrocity."

No apparent link to ISIS or al Qaeda

