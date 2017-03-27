Story highlights Muslim women and supporters take to Westminster Bridge for silent vigil Sunday

12th person arrested Sunday, Metropolitan Police say

(CNN) Muslim women linked arms along Westminster Bridge Sunday in a show of solidarity with the victims of last week's London terror attack.

The women, many of whom wore blue to symbolize peace, were joined by supporters who stood in silence for five minutes as Big Ben struck 4 p.m.

Three people died and dozens were injured when lone attacker Khalid Masood rammed a car into pedestrians on the bridge, before crashing his vehicle and fatally stabbing an on-duty police officer in the grounds of Parliament.

Masood was shot dead by police at the scene. A fourth victim died later in the week, when his life support was withdrawn.

The vigil, which was organized by the Women's March on London, came after a photo of a woman wearing an Islamic head covering crossing the bridge in the aftermath of the attack went viral on social media.