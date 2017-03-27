Breaking News

A 200-lb gold coin that's worth more than $1 million is stolen

By Donie O'Sullivan, CNN

Updated 12:45 PM ET, Mon March 27, 2017

(CNN)A precious gold coin, that's in the Guinness Book of Records for its unsurpassed purity, was stolen from a museum in Germany in the early hours of Monday.

The coin, which weighs more than 200 pounds and has a diameter of more than 20 inches, was taken from the Bode Museum in Berlin after 2 a.m. local time.
The coin, nicknamed "the "Big Maple Leaf," was issued by the Royal Canadian Mint in 2007, ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's state visit to Germany. It has a face value of more than $1 million and a purity of 999.99/1000 gold.
The coin had been in the Bode Museum collection since 2010.
    After the theft, Berlin police say a ladder was found near railway tracks close to the museum. They are investigating if it was used in the burglary.
    The coin has a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on one side and a maple leaf on the other.

    CNN's Stephanie Halasz contributed to this report