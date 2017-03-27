The science of saving priceless art

Story highlights Conserving artworks is the job of the restorers at London's Courtauld Institute of Art

They use techniques including X-ray spectrometry and infrared photography to see beneath surface of a painting

London (CNN) Looking at a centuries-old old painting can feel like seeing a long-vanished moment that's been preserved forever.

But rather than representing a frozen piece of time, all paintings are in flux. From the moment it's created, a painting begins to deteriorate; dirt accumulates on its surface, its colors lose their luster and its paint cracks and flakes.

Conserving precious artworks is the job of the restorers at London's Courtauld Institute of Art. Their work is a combination of science and, appropriately, art, as they combine cutting-edge technology and painstaking manual techniques.

"Inevitably, pictures will need to be cared for and those works that have been cared for, we retain them, we benefit from them and we can still see them," said professor Aviva Burnstock, head of conservation and technology at The Courtauld.

"Things that have been very neglected -- we've lost them. That's why conservation is important."

Read More