The whiskey distillery that's green in spirit

Ardnamurchan, Scotland (CNN) Powered entirely by renewable energy, Ardnamurchan Distillery is one of the greenest whiskey distilleries in the world.

Part of its eco-friendly spirit was determined by its location on the remote -- and stunningly beautiful -- Scottish Ardnamurchan peninsula, on the shores of Loch Sunnart.

"The whiskey industry has been going for so long that it's quite difficult to innovate. Having said that, because of our remote location, we've been able to look at the way we heat and power the plant," managing director Alex Bruce told CNN.

Ardnamurchan Distillery, which opened in 2014, fuels its biomass boiler with wood chip harvested from a forest located just a mile and a half away. Its electricity is comes from a hydro-generator on by a nearby river.

At the moment 88 per cent of Scottish distilleries use fossil fuels such as oil and gas but the Scottish industry aims to reduce this number by 20 per cent by 2020 — and Ardnamurchan is leading the way.

