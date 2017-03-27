Story highlights Randy Travis was left unable to walk or speak after a debilitating stroke in 2013

Travis says hopes to record music again

(CNN) Randy Travis credits his recovery from a life-threatening stroke to "amazing grace."

The country music star was hospitalized in 2013 for viral cardiomyopathy, a disorder in which a virus attacks the muscles of the heart, causing it to beat more slowly. That led to congestive heart failure, which caused a stroke that Travis unable to walk or speak.

But nearly four years later, the six-time Grammy Award winner, is defying the odds.

Travis told CNN during a phone interview on Saturday that with intensive physical therapy, he's doing "good."

The singer's wife, Mary Travis joined him on the phone and compared her husband's recuperation to "giant baby steps."

Read More