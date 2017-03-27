Kim Kardashian West wants another baby

Story highlights
(CNN)North and Saint West may be getting a sibling sooner rather than later.
Kim Kardashian West says she wants a third child with her husband, Kanye West.
In a clip released Sunday for the reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the 36-year-old reflects on the possibility that such a pregnancy would be high-risk.
"I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me," Kardashian West says.
The series documented her difficult pregnancies the first two times.
When she was pregnant with North, now 3, she had pre-eclampsia, a complication characterized by high blood pressure. And in both pregnancies she had placenta accreta, which occurs when the placenta attaches too deeply in the uterine wall.
The reality star wrote about both when she was pregnant with her second child.
In the new clip, Kardashian West tells her family, "I'm going to try to have one more baby."
Her mother, Kris Jenner, expresses concern.
"I don't want you to do something that would put you in danger," she tells her daughter.